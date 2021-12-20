UrduPoint.com

TPLF Rebels Announce Retreat Towards Ethiopia's Tigray

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

TPLF rebels announce retreat towards Ethiopia's Tigray

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Tigrayan rebels on Monday announced they were withdrawing from several areas of Ethiopia and retreating to Tigray, marking a new turning point in the 13-month war which has left thousands of people dead.

"We decided to withdraw from these areas to Tigray. We want to open the door to humanitarian aid," Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, told AFP, announcing a pullout from the regions of Amhara and Afar.

