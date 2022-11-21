ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Trabzonspor's Marek Hamsik retired from the Slovakia National Football Team with a friendly match against Chile on Sunday.

The veteran midfielder played his last national team game against Chile, which ended with a goalless draw.

"It is always a great honor and privilege to represent my country," Hamsik wrote on his official Instagram account, thanking everyone who accompanied him on his 15-year-long national journey.

The 35-year-old is the most-capped player with 136 appearances and also the all-time top scorer for Slovakia with 26 goals.