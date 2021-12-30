UrduPoint.com

Trade Between China And Other RCEP Members Nears 11 Tln Yuan In First 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 05:00 PM

Trade between China and other RCEP members nears 11 tln yuan in first 11 months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Imports and exports between China and the other 14 members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) totaled 10.96 trillion Yuan (about 1.72 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the first 11 months of this year, according to Chinese customs data.

The figure accounts for 31 percent of China's total foreign trade value, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said on Wednesday.

The country has taken steps to further facilitate trade with the other RCEP members, including familiarizing companies with relevant import and export procedures and advancing the mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operators (AEOs) with five RCEP members, the GAC said.

The AEO system, initiated by the World Customs Organization, aims to facilitate customs clearance for enterprises through customs agencies' authentication of enterprises with high levels of legal compliance and safety, and a high credit status.

China has already signed mutual AEO agreements with five of the 10 RCEP members that have adopted the AEO system, and is seeking similar agreements with the other five, the GAC said.

Related Topics

World Exports Import China

Recent Stories

No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wah ..

No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz: Chief Selector

5 minutes ago
 Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christm ..

Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christmas, New Year

7 minutes ago
 Award Ceremony for youth paintings competition hel ..

Award Ceremony for youth paintings competition held to celebrate 70 years of Pak ..

2 minutes ago
 Rs 150 m funds released for construction of office ..

Rs 150 m funds released for construction of offices, residential quarters in Mul ..

2 minutes ago
 Gepco issues power shutdown schedule

Gepco issues power shutdown schedule

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Own ..

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Owned by Trump Supporter - Report ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.