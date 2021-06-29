UrduPoint.com
Trade Deficit In Laos Reaches 54 Mln USD In May

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

Trade deficit in Laos reaches 54 mln USD in May

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) --:Laos recorded a trade deficit of 54 million U.S. Dollars in May 2021, according to the latest information from the Lao Trade Portal website.

Laos' exports in May totaled 425 million U.S. dollars and imports totaled 479 million U.S. dollars, according to the report.

Laos' main export products are copper ore, bananas, mixed gold (gold bars), cassava, clothes, raw coffee, sugar, rubber, fruit (watermelons, passion fruit and tamarind) and sawn wood.

The main imported products are vehicles (other than motorcycles and tractors), electrical devices and equipment, diesel, mechanical equipment (other than motor vehicles), steel, steel products, magnetic steel, beverages (water, soda, energy drinks), auto parts (including glass and chains), plastic products, fertilizer and food factory waste.

