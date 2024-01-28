Traditional Attanr: Exploring cultural kaleidoscope of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In the heartland of Pakistan lies Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a region where ancient tribes and communities of diverse mores live together, signifying its rich cultural heritage of traditional Attanr.

Amidst the rugged landscapes, folklore, and historical landmarks, besides being home to the Ghandara civilization, the unique traditions of Pakhtun (Pashtun) communities coupled with captivating traditional Attanr (traditional dance) on joyous occasions paint a vibrant picture of unity and cultural diversity.

The rhythmic beats of dhol reverberate through the air as the youth gather for traditional Attanr during marriage and parties. Rooted in centuries-old traditions, this dance is a captivating display of the agility and strength of the performers and continues even today in the present era of social media. Brag Attanr (male-female combine), which is almost done by family members on the first day of the wedding ceremony,.

“Attanr is a unique traditional dance mostly performed on the occasions of marriage, birthday parties, and other joyous festivals,” said noted singer Gulzar Alam while talking to APP.

“Whenever I visited the southern districts of Pakhtunkhwa for live performances in my 20-year professional singing career, the people demanded Attanr songs that added color to their festivities,” he said. Men clad in vibrant attire execute intricate footwork, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that transcends time and bridges generations.

“I have visited many countries for cultural shows but have hardly seen the unique cultural diversity being found in KP,” said Gulzar Alam.

"The traditional dance serves not only as a form of entertainment for youth but also as a means of preserving the cultural identity of the region,” he said. Despite the mushroom growth of digital and social media, the cultural dances, including Attanr, Wardage, Balbala, Zazai, Narawale, Garande Attanr, Topo Attanr, Khanawai, Khattak, and Mehsud, are still being performed on joyous occasions in KP.

“Venturing further into the cultural mosaic of KP, the community and tribes of Wazir, Mehsud, Yousafzai, and Kaslash Chitral passed the arts of these dances from one generation to another,” he said.

With graceful movements and colorful embellishments, people bring to life stories passed down through generations, preserving their heritage with every twirl and spin,” said Bakht Muhammad, senior research officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Museum and Archeology Department.

“In a world where diversity is often seen as a source of division, KP stands as a testament to the beauty that emerges when different cultural threads are woven together. The Khattak and Mehsud dances, showcased in the lively Attarns, offer a glimpse into the cultural wealth of a region where traditions are not merely relics of the past but living, breathing entities that evolve with time while retaining their essence.”

Bakhat said Mehsud, Khattak, and Yousafzai attarns were used in the past to warm up tribesmen ahead of a battle or war to get psychological advantage over the warring tribe or external aggressors.

"Mehsud dance is believed to originate from South Waziristan centuries ago and was mostly used by Mehsud tribes in a bid to bring the warring tribe under pressure before the start of a battle in a bid to ensure their independence, protect lands, mines, caves, or settle disputes in case of unsuccessful negotiations by the peace jirga," said Bakht Muhammad.

In the Mehsud dance, the active members of the Mahsud tribe equipped with guns gather, and the loud gunfire by them creates an echo in the area that adds to the fierce and proud energy of the dance, besides creating an inerasable imprint on the minds of the spectators.

The practice of Mehsud dance continued even in the colonial era in Waziristan, where Mehsud, Ahmadzai Wazir, Bhittani, and other tribes known for their bravery had never allowed the British to establish their rule in erstwhile Fata.

Sir Olaf Caroe, who acted as the former Governor of the British Indian Frontier, said, "The Masud tribe is a people who can never even think of submitting to a foreign power. From 1860 to 1937, the English forces repeatedly attacked Mahsud positions but never got a foothold in the area."

Like the Mehsud dance, the subcontinent's oldest and most popular Khattak dance was also being practiced in KP.

"Being the national dance of Pakistan, the Khattak dance, introduced by Pashtun’s Khattak tribe in the 14th century, is still performed mostly on occasions of weddings, births, and welcoming functions of VIPs in the province, including merged tribal districts,” he said.

He said that Khattak dance had given birth to many dances, including braghoni, shahdola, bangra, balballah, chatrali, etc.

"The dance was very popular during the Mughal and British eras, who recruited Khattaks in their respective armies for their heroic warfare skills on battlefields. The Mughal rulers were highly impressed with the bravery of Khattaks, including freedom fighter Khushal Khan Khattak, who stood for the freedom and unity of Pakhtoons', he said.

"In KP, cultural diversity is not just celebrated; it is embraced, nurtured, and passed on, ensuring that the tapestry of traditions continues to flourish for generations to come,” said noted tv actor Javed Babar.

Abdullah Bettani, a resident of Tank who sustained an accidental bullet wound to his leg during an aerial firing at a function, continued to perform his favorite Attanr dance despite his disability. “Despite the injuries that made it hard for me to move my legs to perform Attanr at festivals, he still performs it for a few moments with school friends on happy occasions, especially on Eid,” he said.

Local dancer Z. Usman Khattak, a resident of Karak, said that Attanr, Khattak, and Mehsud dances in southern districts were more than just dances. “If we talk about Khattak dance, it's a mixture of traditional Attanr and other traditional dances, and it requires super fitness to perform.”

Caretaker KP Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, said that promotion of culture and tourism was being promoted to enhance the country’s soft image worldwide.

Besides holding painting and art exhibitions, he said the government was providing excellent opportunities to artists, poets, musicians, and singers to showcase their work. Highlighting the cultural diversity of KP, including merged districts, the minister said tourists and art lovers are being welcomed to explore the province’s rich cultural diversity.

APP/ash-fam/taj (APP Feature Service)