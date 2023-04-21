Traditional Chinese medicine spreads to 196 countries, regions: official

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has spread to 196 countries and regions and gained worldwide recognition for its unique strengths in disease prevention and control and rehabilitation, an official told a press conference on Thursday.

Chinese acupuncture, Lum medicinal bathing of Sowa Rigpa, and Taijiquan have been included in the UNESCO Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and the Huang Di Nei Jing and Ben Cao Gang Mu, ancient Chinese classics on medicine, have been listed in the Memory of the World Register, said Wei Chunyu, an official with the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Every year, a large number of international students come to China to study TCM, and TCM products and services have been in great demand at the annual China International Fair for Trade in Services, Wei said.

China has made plans to better introduce TCM to the world, promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, and help build a global community of health for all, said the official.