Traffic Accident Injures 13 In E. Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023



Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A total of 13 commuters, including women and children, sustained injuries in a road accident in Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province on Saturday afternoon.

Provincial director for Traffic Police Mohammad Mansor said on Sunday the accident occurred Saturday afternoon in the Kotal Tira area outside the provincial capital, Gardez city, when a car collided with a mini-bus coming from the opposite direction, leaving 13 injured, some in critical condition, Mansor added.

A similar road accident in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province injured nine travelers late Friday.

At least 30 commuters have been confirmed dead and more than 250 others injured due to road accidents in Afghanistan over the past ten days.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

