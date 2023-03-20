MAIDAN SHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A total of 15 commuters sustained injuries in a road accident in Afghanistan's eastern Wardak province on Sunday, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday in the province's Sayed Abad district when a vehicle collided with a mini-bus, leaving 15 injured, some in critical condition, the media reported.

Congested roads, old vehicles, and reckless driving could be the main reason for road accidents in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

A similar road crash in Afghanistan's western Farah province claimed one life and injured 30 others last week.