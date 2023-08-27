Traffic accident kills 6 in N. Afghanistan

PUL-E-KHUMRI, Afghanistan, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :-- A total of six commuters were killed and three others injured in a road crash in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province on Saturday, said a statement of the provincial police headquarters on Sunday.

The accident occurred at about 8:00 p.m.

local time on Saturday when a car plunged into the river alongside the road in the Banu Andrab district of Baghlan province, the statement added.

Ramshackle roads, old vehicles, lack of safety measures during travel and reckless driving on congested highways are the main reasons for road accidents in the mountainous country, as nearly 400 people have reportedly been killed in road mishaps in the war-torn country over the past three months.