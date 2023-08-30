Traffic accidents in Vietnam down in 8 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A total of 7,107 traffic accidents occurred in the first eight months of this year in Vietnam, with 4,124 people dead, 2,849 severely injured and 2,076 slightly injured, according to the latest statistics of the country's General Statistics Office.

The numbers of traffic accidents, deaths and light injuries decreased by 5.1 percent, 3.6 percent and 9.

8 percent year on year, respectively. The number of severe injuries increased 7.3 percent year on year, according to the office.

On average, in the eight-month period, Vietnam saw 29 traffic accidents per day, which claimed 17 lives and injured 21 people.

A total of 11,448 traffic crashes occurred in 2022 in Vietnam, killing 6,364 people, severely injuring 4,215 and slightly injuring 3,613, according to the Traffic Police Department.