UrduPoint.com

Traffic Accidents Kill More Than 1,000 In Tunisia This Year

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Traffic accidents kill more than 1,000 in Tunisia this year

TUNIS, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- A total of 1,014 people died in 5,353 road traffic accidents in Tunisia from the beginning of this year to Dec. 23, the National Road Safety Observatory (ONSR) said in a statement on Sunday.

More than 7,700 people were injured in the accidents, the number of which increased by 7.43 percent year over year, it added.

According to the ONSR, the lack of vigilance led to 2,180 accidents, killing 259 people and injuring another 2,590.

Speeding caused 747 accidents, in which 265 people died and 1,319 injured, according to the ONSR.

It said that 890 road accidents took place in the capital Tunis.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Traffic Tunis Tunisia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

2 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

4 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

14 minutes ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

46 minutes ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

1 hour ago
 Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.