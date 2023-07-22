Open Menu

Traffic On Crimean Bridge Resumed After Temporary Suspension

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Traffic on Crimean bridge resumed after temporary suspension

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Traffic across the Crimean bridge has been restored after a temporary suspension due to "an unspecified reason" on Saturday morning, said authorities.

Those on the bridge and within the inspection area were requested to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security staff, according to an official post on Telegram.

Road traffic on the bridge has been restored shortly after the suspension, it updated later.

Moreover, head of the Crimean Republic Sergei Aksyonov said Saturday that Ukraine had attempted to attack infrastructure facilities on the Crimean Peninsula with drones.

"The enemy attempted to launch a raid with the use of UAVs targeting infrastructure facilities in the Krasnogvardeysky district of the Republic of Crimea," Aksyonov said in a Telegram post.

He added that personnel from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations were working at the site to eliminate any possible consequences.

