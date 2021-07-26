UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tragedy Hits Spanish Motorcycling With Death Of 14-year-old Rider

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Tragedy hits Spanish motorcycling with death of 14-year-old rider

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Spanish motorcycling has been hit by tragedy following the death of 14-year-old rider Hugo Millan.

Millan lost his life after an accident in the European Talent Cup that was being held at the Motorland racetrack in the province of Tarragona, northeast Spain, on Sunday.

The youngster crashed in an accident involving various riders in the fifth curve of the first lap of the race and although he was able to pick himself up, he was then hit by another motorbike as he tried to get to the side of the racetrack.

The race was suspended and the 14-year-old received medical attention at the side of the track, before being flown by helicopter to a hospital in Zaragoza, unfortunately, he died several hours later.

Tributes have poured in for Hugo on social media from all sectors of the sport, from energy firms to bike manufacturers and riders, such as Spanish former world champion, Marc Marquez.

Related Topics

Accident World Social Media Died Tarragona Zaragoza Spain Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Empower awards AED133m construction contract for i ..

11 minutes ago

UAE will continue to support all global efforts to ..

11 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

20 minutes ago

Osaka cruises as Djokovic resumes Olympic gold que ..

21 seconds ago

Campillo to replace Rahm in Olympic golf tournamen ..

22 seconds ago

'Hooked': Blind Japanese skateboarder going by fee ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.