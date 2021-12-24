UrduPoint.com

Trail Blazers Say McCollum Recovered From Collapsed Lung

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 09:30 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Portland Trail Blazers said Thursday that CJ McCollum's collapsed lung is "fully healed" and the star guard will step up his training with a view to making his NBA return.

McCollum had been sidelined since December 4, but Portland said medical evaluation, including a CT scan on Wednesday, showed he had recovered.

"McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting," the team said in a statement. "He will continue his recovery protocol and will be reevaluated next week." In 24 games this season, McCollum has averaged 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.08 steals.

In his absence the Trail Blazers, who have lost eight of their last 10, went 2-6 and are currently 10th in the Western Conference.

Three of those defeats without McCollum also came with star Damian Lillard sidelined with an abdominal injury.

