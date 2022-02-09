UrduPoint.com

Trail Blazers Trade McCollum To Pelicans

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Trail Blazers trade McCollum to Pelicans

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :CJ McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in a deal that breaks up the Portland Trail Blazers' successful backcourt pairing of McCollum and Damian Lillard, the NBA club announced on Tuesday.

The trade includes McCollum, six other players and three draft picks.

"On behalf of the Trail Blazers organization, I want to thank CJ McCollum for the integral role he has played in the success of the franchise over the last nine seasons and for his countless acts of service to the Portland community," interim general manager Joe Cronin said in a statement.

"CJ has cemented himself in Trail Blazers history with his elite skill level and memorable moments on the court as well as with the work ethic, professionalism and generosity he displays behind the scenes.

" Guards Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada will join Portland. The Pelicans received McCollum plus forwards Larry Nance and Tony Snell.

Portland will also receive a 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks from New Orleans in the trade.

The 30-year-old McCollum is in his ninth season. In 36 games, he is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

He missed 18 games earlier this season with a collapsed right lung suffered in a December 4 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Blazers have made the playoffs every season since the team drafted McCollum in 2013, a year after picking Lillard.

