UrduPoint.com

Train Accident In Greece Kills At Least 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Train accident in Greece kills at least 26

Athens, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :At least 26 people were killed and another 85 injured after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa late Tuesday night, authorities said.

A fire services spokesman confirmed that three carriages skipped the tracks just before midnight after the trains -- one for freight and the other carrying 350 passengers -- collided about halfway along the route between Athens and Thessaloniki.

"At least 26 people have been found dead so far," spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told a press conference, adding that efforts to rescue people still trapped were ongoing.

"Eighty-five people were injured and transported to nearby hospitals." Greek media are calling the crash the "worst train accident that Greece has ever known".

About 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances were mobilised for the response, according to the Greek emergency services. Cranes and mechanical personnel were also deployed to try to remove debris and right overturned vehicles.

"The majority of passengers have been taken to safety," Vathrakogiannis said.

"The operation to free trapped people is underway and is taking place in difficult conditions, due to the seriousness of the collision between the two trains," he added.

According to public television station ERT, one of the train cars caught fire after the collision and several people were trapped inside.

One passenger named Lazos told the newspaper Protothema that the experience had been "very shocking".

"I wasn't hurt, but I was stained with blood from other people who were injured near me," he said.

On the local media site Onlarissa, a young woman said through tears that the train "was stopped for a few minutes when we heard a deafening noise".

Another clearly shaken passenger told Skai television that "the windows suddenly exploded. People were screaming and were afraid." "Fortunately, we were able to open the doors and escape fairly quickly. In other wagons, they did not manage to get out and one wagon even caught fire," he added.

An emergency government meeting was organised after the crash, and Greek health minister Thanos Plevris has gone to the scene while interior minister Takis Theodorikakos supervises the response from a crisis management centre.

According to Skai, the region's governor, Kostas Agorastos, announced that "more than 250 passengers were transferred to Thessaloniki by bus".

The two hospitals near Larissa have been requisitioned to accommodate the many injured, according to the fire services, while military hospitals in Thessaloniki and Athens are also "on alert" in case they are needed.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Fire Governor Interior Minister Vehicles Young Alert Larissa Thessaloniki Athens Greece SITE Turkish Lira Women Media TV From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

6 hours ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

8 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

9 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.