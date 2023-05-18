Train carrying grain derails in Crimea, no victims: official

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A train carrying grain has derailed in the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula in what Moscow-installed officials on Thursday called a deliberate act.

"Train carriages loaded with grain derailed in the Simferopol region," said Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov.

The railway operator said the incident was caused by "the intervention of third parties".

Telegram channel Mash, which claims to have sources close to Russian law enforcement, said the disruption was caused by an explosive device that left a large crater.

Baza, another Russian Telegram outlet with police sources, distributed images of what it said was the aftermath of the incident, showing several overturned rail cars.