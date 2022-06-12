UrduPoint.com

Train Crash Kills 21, Injures Dozens In Eastern Iran

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Train crash kills 21, injures dozens in eastern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran , June 12(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) -:At least 21 people were killed and several others injured after a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran early on Wednesday, local officials said.

The train was heading from Mashhad in northeastern Iran to the central city of Yazd when it derailed from the track near Tabas, a city in eastern Iran, 550 kilometers (341 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran.

Iranian railway's public relations division issued a statement, saying the train collided with an excavator on the railroad at around 5.30 a.m. local time (0100GMT).

Authorities initially put the death toll at 10, which later jumped to 17, and yet reached 21 as search and rescue operation continued at the scene.

A total of 47 injured people were transferred to hospital, said the Yazd emergency service.

According to the South Khorasan Governorate, eight out of 11 wagons derailed, and three wagons overturned in the incident. The rescue work concluded.

The train was carrying 348 passengers, it said.

Earlier, the emergency officials said the casualties are likely to rise as many passengers were admitted to hospital with critical injuries.

Tabas Governor Ali Akbar Rahimi told local media that four wagons of the train had moved off the track after hitting the excavator.

Local media quoted survivors as saying that the train was moving normally when the driver suddenly pushed the break, which threw passengers off balance.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Iran Driver Yazd Mashhad Tehran Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

5 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

14 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

15 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

15 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.