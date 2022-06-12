Train crash kills 21, injures dozens in eastern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran , June 12(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) -:At least 21 people were killed and several others injured after a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran early on Wednesday, local officials said.

The train was heading from Mashhad in northeastern Iran to the central city of Yazd when it derailed from the track near Tabas, a city in eastern Iran, 550 kilometers (341 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran.

Iranian railway's public relations division issued a statement, saying the train collided with an excavator on the railroad at around 5.30 a.m. local time (0100GMT).

Authorities initially put the death toll at 10, which later jumped to 17, and yet reached 21 as search and rescue operation continued at the scene.

A total of 47 injured people were transferred to hospital, said the Yazd emergency service.

According to the South Khorasan Governorate, eight out of 11 wagons derailed, and three wagons overturned in the incident. The rescue work concluded.

The train was carrying 348 passengers, it said.

Earlier, the emergency officials said the casualties are likely to rise as many passengers were admitted to hospital with critical injuries.

Tabas Governor Ali Akbar Rahimi told local media that four wagons of the train had moved off the track after hitting the excavator.

Local media quoted survivors as saying that the train was moving normally when the driver suddenly pushed the break, which threw passengers off balance.