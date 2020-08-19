Train Derails In Northern Italy, No Major Injuries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:10 PM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A train derailed north of Milan on Wednesday causing minor injuries to three people on board, Italian news reports said.
Three wagons on a train travelling between Milan and Lecco in northern Italy went off a truncated track near the station of Carnate-Usmate at 11:59 am (0949 GMT), media reports said.
Television images showed one car leaning on its side and another at a 45 degree angle off the track.
The conductor, train supervisor and the one passenger were slightly bruised, reports said, citing regional railway Trenord.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.