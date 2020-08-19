Train derails in northern Italy, no major injuries

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A train derailed north of Milan on Wednesday causing minor injuries to three people on board, Italian news reports said.

Three wagons on a train travelling between Milan and Lecco in northern Italy went off a truncated track near the station of Carnate-Usmate at 11:59 am (0949 GMT), media reports said.

Television images showed one car leaning on its side and another at a 45 degree angle off the track.

The conductor, train supervisor and the one passenger were slightly bruised, reports said, citing regional railway Trenord.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.