Train Derails In Northern Italy, No Major Injuries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Train derails in northern Italy, no major injuries

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A train derailed north of Milan on Wednesday causing minor injuries to three people on board, Italian news reports said.

Three wagons on a train travelling between Milan and Lecco in northern Italy went off a truncated track near the station of Carnate-Usmate at 11:59 am (0949 GMT), media reports said.

Television images showed one car leaning on its side and another at a 45 degree angle off the track.

The conductor, train supervisor and the one passenger were slightly bruised, reports said, citing regional railway Trenord.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

