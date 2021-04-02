UrduPoint.com
Train Derails In Taiwan, Causing Multiple Casualties

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Train derails in Taiwan, causing multiple casualties

TAIPEI, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A train derailed in Taiwan on Friday morning, causing multiple casualties, according to local rescuers.

The derailment occurred in a tunnel in the county of Hualian in eastern Taiwan, Hualian's fire fighting agency reported.

By around 10:30 a.m., three severely wounded people had been rushed to hospital and some 20 slightly wounded people were waiting to be sent to hospital, while 80 to 100 people had been evacuated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

