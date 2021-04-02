Train derails in Taiwan, causing multiple casualties

TAIPEI, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A train derailed in Taiwan on Friday morning, causing multiple casualties, according to local rescuers.

The derailment occurred in a tunnel in the county of Hualian in eastern Taiwan, Hualian's fire fighting agency reported.

By around 10:30 a.m., three severely wounded people had been rushed to hospital and some 20 slightly wounded people were waiting to be sent to hospital, while 80 to 100 people had been evacuated.