Train derails in Taiwan, four feared dead: rescue centre

Taipei, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A packed train derailed inside a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday with authorities confirming at least four passengers appeared to be dead when rescuers arrived.

"Around four people are without life signs," the Central Emergency Operation Center said in a statement, adding rescuers were trying to get to four carriages inside the tunnel that were badly damaged and difficult to access.