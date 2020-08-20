UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Train Leaves Italian Station Without Driver

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Train leaves Italian station without driver

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Prosecutors on Wednesday launched a probe after a train left a northern Italian station on its own after its driver and conductor stepped off for a break, and later derailed, media reports said.

The train with one passenger on board travelled for about seven kilometres (four miles) north of Milan without either its driver or conductor, the railway said.

Three people, including the passenger, suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Public prosecutors opened a probe into the incident after regional railway Trenord said that "for reasons to be ascertained" the train left Paderno station "without any staff on board".

The safety system then routed the train to a section of unused track at the Carnate-Usmate station, Trenord said in a statement.

Television images showed one carriage leaning on its side and another at a 45 degree angle off the track.

Related Topics

Driver Milan Media

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

3 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

18 minutes ago

US Charges Iranian National, UAE Firm With Iran Sa ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in N ..

13 minutes ago

Latvian Foreign Minister Says Spoke With Tikhanovs ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan heading towards progress, prosperity: Far ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.