New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Opioid addict Martin has seen the deadly fentanyl replace heroin as the most prevalent drug in New York. Now he's trying to avoid "tranq," a flesh-eating drug increasingly causing concern across America.

"It makes holes in your body, your skin," said the 45-year-old, whose wounds on his legs and arms signify he may have unknowingly injected the animal sedative, officially named xylazine and commonly called the "zombie drug." The tranquillizer, approved for veterinary use by the US food and Drug Administration (FDA), has infiltrated the illegal drug market in the United States, with producers increasingly using it to augment fentanyl.

Overdose deaths where tranq was detected have soared in recent years and in April the White House designated the drug an "emerging threat.

" "It eats up your flesh, like a crocodile," Martin, who did not wish to give his surname, told AFP during a visit to St. Ann's Corner of Harm Reduction, a drug-support and syringe-exchange center in the Bronx.

Xylazine is easily accessible on the internet and almost always coupled with fentanyl, the synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.

Fentanyl pushed the number of fatal overdoses in the United States to nearly 110,000 in 2022, a record.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the estimated number of overdoses involving xylazine in the country rose from 260 in 2018 to 3,480 in 2021.

