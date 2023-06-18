BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the latest sequel in the Transformers franchise, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The sci-fi action franchise generated a revenue of around 39.42 million Yuan (about 5.53 million U.S. Dollars) on Saturday.

"The Flash," the latest Hollywood superhero film, secured the second with 38.52 million yuan on its second day of screening.

"Elemental," an animation also on its second screening day, came in the third with a daily earning of 16.55 million yuan.