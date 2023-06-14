UrduPoint.com

Published June 14, 2023

'Transforming Saudi Space Commission into Space Agency is 'Quantum Leap' in supporting, developing space sector in Kingdom'

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency Dr. Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi said that the Cabinet decision to transform the Saudi Space Commission into the Saudi Space Agency is bound to help the local space exploring sector continues to develop, and lend it support aligns with the keenness of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister and President of the Supreme Space Council to improve the efficiency of all government agencies performance, to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.

"This decision represents a quantum leap in supporting the national efforts to develop the space sector in the Kingdom," said Al-Tamimi, who pointed out that the Saudi Space Agency, according to the statute approved by the Cabinet, aims to implement, develop and localize space science and technology, support the peaceful use of its industries and technologies, and employ the best global applications and practices in the fields of satellites and exploratory missions to enhance the Kingdom's position and make it a leading regional and international center for space science and technologies.

Al-Tamimi commended the Cabinet for approving the move, stressing that the decision will help improve the rating of the Saudi space sector and contribute to the Kingdom's success in achieving its national goals.

He also said that it will strengthen the agency's role in carrying out its duties, implementing and managing the national space strategy programs efficiently, and upgrading the sector, in line with the requirements of the current stage.

