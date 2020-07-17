UrduPoint.com
Transgender Britons 'more Likely To Experience Crime'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Transgender people were twice as likely to have been victims of crime in England and Wales last year, according to an official survey published Friday that includes gender for the first time.

"More than one in four people who were trans (28 percent) had experienced crime (excluding fraud) compared with 14 percent of those whose gender identity is the same as the sex they were registered at birth," the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS crime survey is a nationally representative sample questionnaire of around 34,000 people, who are asked about their own experiences of crime that are not reported to the police in the year up to March 2020.

A question on gender identity was added for the first time in October

More Stories From Miscellaneous

