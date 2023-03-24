UrduPoint.com

Transgender Women No Longer Eligible For Female Athletics Events: Coe

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Transgender women no longer eligible for female athletics events: Coe

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Transgender women will no longer be allowed to compete in female track and field events regardless of their levels of testosterone, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting of the global track and field federation's decision-making body, Coe sad: "The Council has agreed to exclude male or female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female world ranking competitions from March the 31st this year." Coe said World Athletics had consulted with stakeholders including the International Olympic Committee and national federations about the issue of transgender athletes.

"The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category," he said.

"Many believe there is insufficient evidence that trans women do not retain advantage over biological women and want more evidence that any physical advantages have been ameliorated before they are willing to consider an option for inclusion into the female category." He added: "The judgement we took... was, I believe, in the best interests of our sport.

"We're not saying 'no' forever," he said, adding that a working group headed by a transgender person would be created to further monitor scientific developments.

lp/gj

Related Topics

World Male March Women International Olympic Committee From Best Sad

Recent Stories

Mir terms Imran Khan's allegations against IGs as ..

Mir terms Imran Khan's allegations against IGs as pack of lies

11 minutes ago
 US Capitol Police Arrest 7 Anti-Abortion Protester ..

US Capitol Police Arrest 7 Anti-Abortion Protesters for Blocking Traffic - State ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's green crescent-and-star hoisted at emba ..

Pakistan's green crescent-and-star hoisted at embassy to mark 'Pakistan Day'

29 minutes ago
 Serbian Lawyer Expects Hearing on NATO Usage of De ..

Serbian Lawyer Expects Hearing on NATO Usage of Depleted Uranium in Yugoslavia b ..

30 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Pakistan Day pledging to ensure ..

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day pledging to ensure strong defence, prosperity

28 minutes ago
 Trump gave 'false expectation' of arrest: New York ..

Trump gave 'false expectation' of arrest: New York prosecutor

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.