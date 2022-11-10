Transit strikes snarl London, Paris as workers seek raises

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Commuters in London and Paris scrambled for alternatives Thursday -- or simply stayed home -- as public transport workers went on strike for higher pay, the latest industrial action seeking relief from soaring prices in Europe.

Spreading labour unrest poses a problem for governments which are already spending billions trying to blunt the worst effects of rising prices, at least for the most vulnerable.

"I am very deeply affected by the strike," said 36-year-old Nicco Hogg in London. "I took my car, the train and now I have to cycle." The action in Britain, by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and Unite unions, follows several prior walkouts this year amid a long-running dispute over job cuts, pensions and working conditions.

In France, the strike aims also to ratchet up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron before he brings a controversial pensions overhaul bill to parliament, which would require millions of people to work longer before retiring.

"It's to show that if we want to take action, we know how to take action," Frederic Souillot, head of France's FO union, said ahead of the Paris strike.

The capital's public transport operator RATP said nearly every Metro line would be shut down or operating with only limited rush-hour service, and urged people to work from home or postpone trips if possible.

Many commuters appeared to heed the call, with the morning crush less chaotic than many feared, and the city's growing network of bike lanes saw a surge of cyclists under a bright autumn sky.

But the two main suburban rail lines called RER A and B, which connect central Paris with Disneyland Paris and the Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, saw more severe disruptions.

Frequency of bus services were likely to drop by a third, while tram operations were expected at near-normal levels, the RATP said.

Authorities in London said the Underground system was "severely disrupted", with limited or no services running, and advised people to avoid trying to use the network.

Reports said many buses were packed to capacity and unable to pick up hordes waiting at numerous stops, while roads were expected to be more congested than usual.