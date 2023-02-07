Transport and logistics system launches "LOGISTI" platform

RIYADH, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The "LOGISTI" platform, which includes more than 70 electronic services that make it easier for users to obtain logistical services in the land, sea, rail, and air transport sectors, was launched by the transportation and logistics system to standardize the procedures related to the logistics sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This occurred when the transportation and logistics system attended the "LEAP 23" international technical conference.

The new logistics platform "LOGISTI" features easy-to-use interfaces that support multiple languages, as well as a navigation traffic map and information that is important for investors about shipping lines for import and export, port details, businesses, shipping costs, and other services that help the investor journey be more convenient and easy.