RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser referred to the comprehensive transformation process of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the transport and logistics services, and what the Kingdom enjoys of elements and infrastructure for the networks of roads, ports and railways, going over their importance and impact for all other sectors, like tourism and mining.

Al-Jasser made the remarks while participating in a panel titled: "Incrementalism v Transformation: The era of incremental change is over, what transformations are needed in mining through 2030.

Al-Jasser explained that the Kingdom's ports have gained international advanced positions in cargo handling.

He expressed confidence that the transport and logistics sector will be one of the competitive advantages of the mining sector in the Kingdom through increased coordination and cooperation with regard to industry, mining, energy, and transport in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) program, which is one of the Saudi Vision 2030 projects to empower sectors. --