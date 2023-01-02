UrduPoint.com

Transport Workers Strike In Tunisia To Protest Delay In Wages

Published January 02, 2023

Transport workers strike in Tunisia to protest delay in wages

TUNIS, Tunisia, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A strike by state transport company workers brought life to a halt in the Tunisian capital Tunis on Monday.

The protest was triggered by the delayed payment of wages and bonuses by the Tunisian authorities.

"We have decided to go on open strike until a date is set for the payment of our wages and bonuses," Wajih Zaidi, secretary general of the Association of Public Transport Operators, told reporters.

"We will continue the protest until the government and the Ministry of Finance meet the workers' demands," he added.

Metro and bus services in the capital Tunis came to a standstill as part of the strike.

According to a report by Anadolu Agency, hundreds of transport workers gathered in Kasbah Square in Tunis, holding banners demanding payment of their wages.

Last week, cab drivers in the capital had gone on strike to protest rising fuel prices and poor living conditions.

Tunisia is in the midst of a deep political crisis that has exacerbated the country's economic situation since President Kais Saied overthrew the government, suspended parliament and took over executive power in 2021.

