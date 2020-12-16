UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transportation Post Would Cap Meteoric Rise For Buttigieg

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Transportation post would cap meteoric rise for Buttigieg

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pete Buttigieg's nomination to be transportation secretary would cap a meteoric rise for the former small town Indiana mayor and make him the first openly gay Senate-confirmed member of a US presidential cabinet.

US media reported Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Buttigieg, who challenged the former vice president for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, to head the mammoth Department of Transportation.

Buttigieg, 38, would be the first Democratic Primary campaign rival selected by Biden for his cabinet. The 78-year-old Biden chose another primary opponent, California Senator Kamala Harris, to be his running mate.

The Harvard- and Oxford-educated Buttigieg was the first openly gay person to mount a major presidential campaign in the United States.

Buttigieg mounted a strong challenge to Biden, Harris, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other Democratic hopefuls before eventually dropping out of the race in March 2020 and endorsing Biden.

Buttigieg campaigned for Biden against President Donald Trump and the president-elect has compared him to his late son Beau Biden, saying that was the "highest compliment" he can give to anyone.

Buttigieg would be tasked with carrying out one of Biden's chief campaign promises, repairing America's crumbling infrastructure by rebuilding roads and bridges.

Related Topics

Trump Gay United States March 2020 Media Cabinet Race

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

7 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

7 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

8 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

9 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.