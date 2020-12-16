Transportation post would cap meteoric rise for Buttigieg

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pete Buttigieg's nomination to be transportation secretary would cap a meteoric rise for the former small town Indiana mayor and make him the first openly gay Senate-confirmed member of a US presidential cabinet.

US media reported Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Buttigieg, who challenged the former vice president for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, to head the mammoth Department of Transportation.

Buttigieg, 38, would be the first Democratic Primary campaign rival selected by Biden for his cabinet. The 78-year-old Biden chose another primary opponent, California Senator Kamala Harris, to be his running mate.

The Harvard- and Oxford-educated Buttigieg was the first openly gay person to mount a major presidential campaign in the United States.

Buttigieg mounted a strong challenge to Biden, Harris, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other Democratic hopefuls before eventually dropping out of the race in March 2020 and endorsing Biden.

Buttigieg campaigned for Biden against President Donald Trump and the president-elect has compared him to his late son Beau Biden, saying that was the "highest compliment" he can give to anyone.

Buttigieg would be tasked with carrying out one of Biden's chief campaign promises, repairing America's crumbling infrastructure by rebuilding roads and bridges.