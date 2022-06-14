ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Travel advisories by some countries regarding their citizens in Türkiye are considered to be related to different international developments and motives, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In a statement, Tanju Bilgic, the spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said some countries have issued travel advisories for their citizens in Türkiye.

Türkiye is a safe country and continues to fight terrorism most effectively, with domestic and cross-border operations, he said, noting that successful results in the fight against terrorism can be seen clearly.

All necessary security measures are taken by relevant authorities under cooperation mechanisms in fighting terrorism, it added.

Türkiye continues its fight against terrorism without any discrimination among terror groups, he said and added that the country also contributes to the security of the international community.