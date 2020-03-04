UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Travelers From Iran Required To Self-isolate In Australia: Health Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Travelers from Iran required to self-isolate in Australia: health minister

CANBERRA, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Travellers from Iran to Australia have been told to self-isolate in their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Greg Hunt, the minister for health, announced on Wednesday that the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee is urging anyone who has returned to Australia from Iran since Feb. 19, to self-isolate at home and closely monitor for symptoms of the virus until 14 days after they left Iran.

"It doesn't matter whether you're an Australian citizen, a permanent resident, or a visitor from Iran, the message is very clear - you are now required to self-isolate," Hunt told Sky news Australia.

"In any one month there are approximately 900 arrivals from Iran and so Border Force will be gathering those figures, assisting with the tracing and the contact.

"At the same time we are making contact a Farsi language media so to assist with those that have come from Iran.

"And again, that's an additional measure to those that were announced on Saturday simply because it's absolutely clear that the caseload in Iran is very significant and eight of the cases that have been diagnosed in Australia have had some contact - either travel directly from or been associated with people who've travelled directly from Iran."Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday announced that he has asked for a review of travel restrictions.

"I've also today asked that issues around travel and border controls also be reassessed again in relation to higher risk groups from nations that obviously includes looking at the issues in the Republic of Korea and in Italy," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Iran Same Italy Border Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy participates in Arab-Austrian Cultural ..

27 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 March 2020

57 minutes ago

UAE Press: Frame global policies to prevent anothe ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways t ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.