Traveling Australians not required to pay for COVID-19 tests: health minister

CANBERRA, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt has confirmed that interstate travelers will not have to pay for their mandatory COVID-19 tests.

Hunt said on Wednesday that Federal and state and territory governments will continue to fund polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on a 50-50 basis.

It comes after the Queensland government declared that travelers would be required to pay 150 Australian Dollars (about 108.11 U.S. dollars) for a mandatory PCR test within 72 hours of arrival when the state reopens its borders to the pandemic-hit Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Victoria state and New South Wales state in December.

Hunt told Nine Network television that the state government has "wavered" on the funding agreement after significant backlash. "We haven't changed anything," he said.