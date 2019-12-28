UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Treason Or Civic-minded? Iraqis Split On President's Threat To Quit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Treason or civic-minded? Iraqis split on president's threat to quit

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Iraqis were divided Friday by their president's threat to quit his job rather than accept a pro-Iran coalition's candidate for prime minister, with some saying it was unconstitutional but others praising his civic-mindedness.

Barham Saleh has resisted attempts by a pro-Iran coalition to put forward nominees for prime minister, including a resigned minister and a controversial governor.

On Thursday, Saleh said he was "ready to resign" rather than accept a candidate already rejected by the protest movement that brought down the previous government.

Some 460 people have been killed and 25,000 injured since protesters hit the streets in unprecedented numbers in October, demanding a deep overhaul of the political system.

After a relative lull, rallies resurged this week as parliament wrangled over who would succeed prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, who quit last month in the face of massive protests and a rising death toll.

With the country in crisis, some were hoping that the weekly sermon of influential Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani would offer a way forward.

The 89-year-old is Iraq's top Shiite cleric and his opinion has long been decisive in the country's politics.

But he remained silent on the political situation Friday, further distancing himself from the ruling elite.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Protest Governor Parliament Iraq Job October From Government Top

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

2 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

2 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

2 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

2 hours ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

2 hours ago

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.