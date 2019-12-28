(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Iraqis were divided Friday by their president's threat to quit his job rather than accept a pro-Iran coalition's candidate for prime minister, with some saying it was unconstitutional but others praising his civic-mindedness.

Barham Saleh has resisted attempts by a pro-Iran coalition to put forward nominees for prime minister, including a resigned minister and a controversial governor.

On Thursday, Saleh said he was "ready to resign" rather than accept a candidate already rejected by the protest movement that brought down the previous government.

Some 460 people have been killed and 25,000 injured since protesters hit the streets in unprecedented numbers in October, demanding a deep overhaul of the political system.

After a relative lull, rallies resurged this week as parliament wrangled over who would succeed prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, who quit last month in the face of massive protests and a rising death toll.

With the country in crisis, some were hoping that the weekly sermon of influential Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani would offer a way forward.

The 89-year-old is Iraq's top Shiite cleric and his opinion has long been decisive in the country's politics.

But he remained silent on the political situation Friday, further distancing himself from the ruling elite.