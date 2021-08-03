UrduPoint.com

Treasury's Yellen Urges Congress To Raise US Debt Limit

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Treasury's Yellen urges Congress to raise US debt limit

Washington, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday called on Congress to take steps to address the Federal government's borrowing limit which was reached on Sunday.

Treasury has begun taking extraordinary measures to remain under the ceiling, after a two-year suspension expired July 31, but private economists estimate that will only buy the government a few weeks after which debt repayments would be at risk.

"I respectfully urge Congress to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as possible," Yellen said in a letter to congressional leaders.

Related Topics

Buy United States July Congress Sunday Government

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

2 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

3 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

2 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.