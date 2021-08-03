Washington, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday called on Congress to take steps to address the Federal government's borrowing limit which was reached on Sunday.

Treasury has begun taking extraordinary measures to remain under the ceiling, after a two-year suspension expired July 31, but private economists estimate that will only buy the government a few weeks after which debt repayments would be at risk.

"I respectfully urge Congress to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as possible," Yellen said in a letter to congressional leaders.