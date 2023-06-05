UrduPoint.com

Tree-mendous Ride: Wooden Citroen 2CV Sells For 210,000 Euros

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Tree-mendous ride: Wooden Citroen 2CV sells for 210,000 euros

Tours, France, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A Citroen 2CV made of wood, thought to be the only one of its kind, has sold for 210,000 Euros ($225,000) at auction in France, setting a new price record for the iconic vehicle.

The car, in full working order and registered in France, beat expectations when it went under the hammer in the central town of Tours on Sunday.

The body of the 2CV was hand-crafted out of wood with the same famous curves as the post-war French classic.

It was snapped up by Paris-based collector Jean-Paul Favand, who owns a museum of vintage fairground attractions.

"I'm having difficulty talking after this bet," Favand told AFP by telephone afterwards.

The auction house had issued a guide price of 150,000-200,000 euros, saying it was "much more than a car -- it's a work of art".

Auctioneer Aymeric Rouillac declared the sale a record as he brought down the hammer.

The previous high for a 2CV was set in 2016, when an extremely rare 1961 2CV Sahara in almost mint condition was sold for 172,800 euros by Paris-based auction house Artcurial.

Carpenter Michel Robillard crafted the wooden 2CV's wings out of walnut and its chassis from pear and Apple tree wood.

He used a single block of cherry wood for the bonnet, shaped with just chisels and sandpaper.

Related Topics

France Vehicle Car Sale Guide Tours Same Price Sunday 2016 Apple From

Recent Stories

President receives written message from President ..

President receives written message from President of Cyprus on bilateral ties

12 minutes ago
 UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research ..

UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research becomes first member of Intern ..

12 minutes ago
 Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with cr ..

Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with crew&#039;s safe return to Earth

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members& ..

Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members&#039; export value, re-exports ..

12 minutes ago
 Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work& ..

Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work&#039; certification

27 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major ..

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major recycling initiative

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.