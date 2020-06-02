UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trending Hashtag Filled With Misinformation On Washington Protests

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Trending hashtag filled with misinformation on Washington protests

Washington, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Twitter said it is "actively investigating" the #dcblackout hashtag after online accounts pushed false and misleading tweets during a night of unrest in Washington over the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Twitter said it has "suspended hundreds of spammy accounts" under its platform manipulation policy.

A spokesman for the company also said, "We're taking action proactively on any coordinated attempts to disrupt the public conversation around this issue." Many of the accounts tweeted about a supposed communication blackout that occurred between 1:00 and 6:00 am.

However, Alaina Gertz, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department said, "This appears to be misinformation. We have no confirmation of a cellphone blackout." An AFP journalist covering the protests also said she had no issues connecting to the wireless network at 1:30 am (2130 GMT Sunday).

Other tweets shared an image of a major fire next to the Washington Monument, but a reverse image search revealed that the picture was a scene from the American television program "Designated Survivor" which was set in Washington.

Alex Engler, a fellow at the Brookings Institution who specializes in artificial intelligence and policy, said he calculated upwards of 30,000 retweets of false or misleading content shared under the hashtag.

The tweets were subsequently shared as screenshots on Facebook and Instagram.

Amid the backdrop of nationwide protests of Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Engler said people wanting to spread misinformation know how to make emotionally charged content that aligns well with preexisting outrage so it is ripe for sharing.

He said he observed inauthentic accounts retweeting content with the hashtag #dcblackout, but they had low follower counts.

"The bots are not actually there to spread the disinformation," he explained. "They're used to make the material seem true and seem trustworthy. Then you have actual people with actual networks disseminating this."

Related Topics

Fire Police Washington Facebook Twitter Company George Brookings Minneapolis Sunday TV From Instagram

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

8 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

9 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

9 hours ago

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West ..

7 hours ago

Emirates could take four years to return to normal ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.