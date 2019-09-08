Trentin wins second stage of Tour of Britain to take overall lead

(@imziishan)

London, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Former European champion Matteo Trentin won the second stage of the Tour of Britain to move into the overall race lead after sprinting to a dramatic victory on Sunday.

Trentin pipped Jasper de Buyst, Mike Teunissen and Davide Cimolai to the line after a reduced peloton caught solo attacker Alex Dowsett within 50 metres of the finish.

Trentin, who placed third in Saturday's opening stage, gained crucial time bonuses on the line as a result of his win on the Scottish Borders stage.

This, combined with the distancing of overnight leader Dylan Groenewegen, put the Italian rider into the green jersey as the overall leader.

Attacking with three kilometres to go, Dowsett looked like he was going to upset the remaining sprinters, but despite being welcomed into Kelso's main street by a wall of noise, the British time trial champion was caught, holding on to finish seventh on the stage.

Trentin now leads by 11 seconds overall from Cimolai and De Buyst.