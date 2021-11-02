Trial opens in killing of US anti-racism protesters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A double-murder trial underpinned by the stark left-right divide in US politics over last year's anti-police and anti-racism protests opened Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Jury selection began in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who, joining vigilante groups opposed to the protests and rioting, shot two men dead and wounded a third on the night of August 20, 2020, drawing condemnation from the left but support from then-President Donald Trump.

Carrying a semi-automatic assault rifle, he had opened fire during the march against police mistreatment of African Americans, killing two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and badly wounding a third, Gaige Grosskreutz. All three were white.

The circumstances of the shootings, which were partly filmed by bystanders, are at the heart of the case: did Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, intend to kill people when he went to the protest, or did he shoot the men in self-defense? The judge in the case, Bruce Schroeder, underscored that question and angered liberals when he ruled last week that the people shot in the case could not be called "victims," but could be labelled "rioters," "looters" or "arsonists" if defense attorneys can show they had engaged in such acts.

"Those of you who are selected for this jury are going to hear for yourselves the real evidence in this case," Schroeder told potential jurors Monday, suggesting that some of the reporting on the case had been "irresponsible and sloppy." - Hero figure to the right - Rittenhouse is charged with five felony counts, including first-degree homicide.

Anti-police protests erupted in Kenosha after a white policeman grievously injured and paralyzed a Black man, Jacob Blake, shooting him in the back repeatedly during an arrest attempt.

A resident of Antioch, Illinois, Rittenhouse drove the 20 miles (30 kilometers) to Kenosha where he joined dozens of others who said they were there to protect local businesses from looting and damage after rioting.

Several videos captured his movements that night.

On one of them, Rittenhouse seems to flee just before another young man falls to the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

On another, he is seen being chased by a small group of protesters. He falls down, then points his weapon. The sound of shots being fired is clearly audible.

Since then, Rittenhouse has become a hero-figure in some right-wing and pro-gun circles, where the protests of 2020 were blamed on violent radicals.

Protesters "violently attacked him," Trump said during a Kenosha visit in early September. "He probably would have been killed." After his arrest Rittenhouse was freed on bail of $2 million, raised by supporters across the country, including prominent supporters of Trump.

Prosecutors are expected to depict Rittenhouse as a right-wing extremist who had come to Kenosha with the specific intention of clashing with anti-racism demonstrators.

His own lawyers will say he acted in self-defense, shooting only to protect himself from rioters pursuing him.

If convicted during the trial in Kenosha County Circuit Court, Rittenhouse faces a possible life sentence.