(@FahadShabbir)

Algiers, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The trial over the murder of a French mountaineer opens in Algeria this week, more than six years after he was beheaded by Islamic State group-linked militants during a hiking trip.

Herve Gourdel, 55, was abducted on September 21, 2014 while hiking in Djurdjura National Park, whose dense forests, gorges and picturesque lakes are a draw for hikers but which has long been a sanctuary for jihadists.

Three days after he disappeared, gunmen from militant group Jund al-Khilafa published a video of his execution-style killing.

Paris had rejected their demand to halt air strikes against IS in Iraq and Syria.

Three months later, following a massive manhunt involving thousands of soldiers, Gourdel's body was found in a booby-trapped grave.

In total, 14 people face charges over the case.

Only one is known to be in custody: suspected jihadist Abdelmalek Hamzaoui, who is to appear before a court on the outskirts of Algiers on Thursday.

Seven others are being tried in absentia, but no details have been made public on what charges they face.

Gourdel's Algerian guides are also accused of failing to alert the authorities to his kidnapping, while another, unidentified person is facing unspecified charges.

Gourdel's partner Francoise Grandclaude welcomed the fact that the trial "is finally taking place".

Saying it was "very personal", she said the process could offer "hope for the families and loved ones of victims affected by terrorism".

Gourdel's gruesome killing caused shock both in France and in Algeria, where it triggered memories of the decade-long civil war between Islamists and the army in which some 200,000 people died.