UrduPoint.com

Trial To Begin In Madagascar Over Alleged Coup Plot

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Trial to begin in Madagascar over alleged coup plot

Antananarivo, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A trial will begin on Monday in Madagascar for 21 people accused of planning a coup d'etat, including two French men and their wives.

Arrested on July 20, Paul Rafanoharana, Philippe Francois and their wives are accused of endangering the security of the state, criminal conspiracy and a plot to assassinate President Andry Rajoelina.

The chief prosecutor accused them of "putting together a plan to eliminate or neutralise various Malagasy public figures including the head of state".

They deny all involvement.

Together with 17 other accused, the four are set to appear at the Anosy courthouse in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo.

It was not immediately clear whether journalists will be allowed to attend the public hearing, which defence lawyers said should last three or four days.

Defendant Rafanoharana, who is French-Malagasy, is a former adviser to the president.

Meanwhile Francois, a former colonel in the French army, ran an investment company in Madagascar called Tsarafirst. The two men were partners for a short time in the business.

Arlette Rafanomadio, defending Rafanoharana and his wife, told AFP the hearing is "an unfair trial".

"We haven't had enough time to prepare our defence strategy and access to our clients has been difficult," she complained.

In a case whose supporting documents run to 400 pages, she spoke to her clients for just half an hour on Friday, Rafanomadio added.

A group of Francois' former classmates at France's elite Saint-Cyr military academy said in a statement that they were "certain of his innocence", calling for "the calmest debates possible and respect for the defendants' rights" during the trial.

Related Topics

Hearing Army Business Lawyers France Company Wife Antananarivo Madagascar July Criminals All

Recent Stories

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading ..

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing va ..

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

31 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Ex ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegatio ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.