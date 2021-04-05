UrduPoint.com
Tribal Clashes In Sudan's Darfur Kill 18: Medics

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill 18: medics

Khartoum, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Tribal clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur region have killed at least 18 people and wounded 54, a doctors' committee said Monday.

"The committee recorded 18 fatalities and 54 wounded, who are receiving medical care at Al-Jeneina Teaching Hospital," the West Darfur Doctors' Committee said in a statement, citing clashes on Saturday and Sunday.

