UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribal Iraq: Where Petty Squabbles Turn Lethal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

Tribal Iraq: where petty squabbles turn lethal

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :In Iraq, a war-scarred country awash with weapons, a row over a duck or a cockerel or even squabbling between children can degenerate into deadly tribal clashes.

Two weeks ago, a child was killed and four people wounded when two tribes traded fire with Kalashnikov assault rifles and rockets in a dispute over a 1,000-dinar ($0.68 cents) loan.

The incident in the south's Missan province came after a nine-year-old from the Al-Faratsa tribe refused to return money he had borrowed from a friend, also nine, from the tribe Al-Bou Ali.

The debtor was slapped by the father of the lender -- and then all hell broke loose.

The casualties were all passers-by, said Sattar Jabbar, who heads a non-governmental organisation that provides assistance to children.

"None of them belonged to the tribes" involved, he told AFP.

A week later, also in Missan, rival members of a tribe fought with swords because one side had insulted a religious figure venerated by the other.

Three people were killed, two seriously wounded and seven people arrested.

In the city of Kut, in Wasit province, a duck was the source of a dispute between two women from different tribes that left a young man dead, said a local official, declining to be named for security reasons.

"They squabbled over who owned the duck and their tribes, the Al-Hassaniya and the Al-Zubeid, fired live rounds and grenades," he said, adding that the dead man belonged to one of the tribes but had not taken part in the fighting.

Lawmaker Abbud al-Issawi blames such petty but lethal violence on the "collapse of the state in 2003" following the toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein in a US-led invasion.

The "proliferation of weapons and arms trafficking" are also to blame, said Issawi, who heads a parliamentary committee on tribal affairs.

Related Topics

Dead Loan Fire Iraq Young Man Money Women Dictator All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

9 hours ago

Spectator to be sued after Tour de France crash

9 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in US: N ..

10 hours ago

Colombia offers $800,000 reward in attack on leade ..

10 hours ago

Drug-day Int'l Day against drug abuse observed

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.