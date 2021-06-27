Tribal Iraq: Where Petty Squabbles Turn Lethal
Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :In Iraq, a war-scarred country awash with weapons, a row over a duck or a cockerel or even squabbling between children can degenerate into deadly tribal clashes.
Two weeks ago, a child was killed and four people wounded when two tribes traded fire with Kalashnikov assault rifles and rockets in a dispute over a 1,000-dinar ($0.68 cents) loan.
The incident in the south's Missan province came after a nine-year-old from the Al-Faratsa tribe refused to return money he had borrowed from a friend, also nine, from the tribe Al-Bou Ali.
The debtor was slapped by the father of the lender -- and then all hell broke loose.
The casualties were all passers-by, said Sattar Jabbar, who heads a non-governmental organisation that provides assistance to children.
"None of them belonged to the tribes" involved, he told AFP.
A week later, also in Missan, rival members of a tribe fought with swords because one side had insulted a religious figure venerated by the other.
Three people were killed, two seriously wounded and seven people arrested.
In the city of Kut, in Wasit province, a duck was the source of a dispute between two women from different tribes that left a young man dead, said a local official, declining to be named for security reasons.
"They squabbled over who owned the duck and their tribes, the Al-Hassaniya and the Al-Zubeid, fired live rounds and grenades," he said, adding that the dead man belonged to one of the tribes but had not taken part in the fighting.
Lawmaker Abbud al-Issawi blames such petty but lethal violence on the "collapse of the state in 2003" following the toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein in a US-led invasion.
The "proliferation of weapons and arms trafficking" are also to blame, said Issawi, who heads a parliamentary committee on tribal affairs.