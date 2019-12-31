UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tributes Paid To Benazir Bhutto In New York At Her Death Anniversary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Tributes paid to Benazir Bhutto in New York at her death anniversary

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A number of speakers paid tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her courageous flight to uphold democracy and human rights as well as her efforts to promote reconciliation at a meeting organized by Pakistan People's Party (PPP), USA, to mark her 12th death anniversary.

The well-attended event, presided over by Muhammad Khalid Awan , a senior PPP, USA, leader was held at a restaurant in Queens, a borough of New York City over the weekend. At the conclusion of the proceedings, the participants offered "Dua-e-Maghfirat" for Benazir Bhutto, led by Qari Wajid.

Benazir Bhutto was killed in a gun and bomb attack on December 27, 2007, while returning from an election meeting in Rawalpindi.

In his remarks, Awan said that despite serious threats to her life, Ms. Bhutto remained undeterred and went back to Pakistan to lead the struggle for the restoration of democracy and made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause.

Noted journalist Khushnood Ali Khan was the keynote speaker.

Other speakers included: PPP leaders Chaudhry Badruddin and Nargis Awan, former MPA Malik Wazir Awan, and PPP-USA leaders Mian Basharat and Mohammad Sulaiman Butt, Zafar Chattha and community activist Sheikh Touqeer-il-Haq.

They pledged to follow the life and mission of Benazir Bhutto and promote the interests of the party.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan USA Attack Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Rawalpindi Lead New York Nargis December Event From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

21 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

21 minutes ago

Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balo ..

21 minutes ago

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

1 hour ago

Over 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants return hom ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Food Authority releases Annual Performance ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.