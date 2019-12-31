Tributes paid to Benazir Bhutto in New York at her death anniversary

(@imziishan)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A number of speakers paid tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her courageous flight to uphold democracy and human rights as well as her efforts to promote reconciliation at a meeting organized by Pakistan People's Party (PPP), USA, to mark her 12th death anniversary.

The well-attended event, presided over by Muhammad Khalid Awan , a senior PPP, USA, leader was held at a restaurant in Queens, a borough of New York City over the weekend. At the conclusion of the proceedings, the participants offered "Dua-e-Maghfirat" for Benazir Bhutto, led by Qari Wajid.

Benazir Bhutto was killed in a gun and bomb attack on December 27, 2007, while returning from an election meeting in Rawalpindi.

In his remarks, Awan said that despite serious threats to her life, Ms. Bhutto remained undeterred and went back to Pakistan to lead the struggle for the restoration of democracy and made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause.

Noted journalist Khushnood Ali Khan was the keynote speaker.

Other speakers included: PPP leaders Chaudhry Badruddin and Nargis Awan, former MPA Malik Wazir Awan, and PPP-USA leaders Mian Basharat and Mohammad Sulaiman Butt, Zafar Chattha and community activist Sheikh Touqeer-il-Haq.

They pledged to follow the life and mission of Benazir Bhutto and promote the interests of the party.