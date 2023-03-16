Trilogue group art show kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Khaas contemporary art gallery displayed a group art show 'Trilogue' by Ahsan Memon, Hamid Ali Hanbhi and Suleman Faisal here on Thursday.

The exhibition was a project of Studio RM.

Trilogue is an art exhibition that celebrates the present time and belonging through the lens of three talented makers.

The show explores the significance of the third person in close relationships, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over monologue. The artists involved in this trilogue are dealing with themes of transparency, communication, and collaboration.

Through conversation or discussion, the makers involved in Trilogue were unable to reach an agreement. However, this inability to come to a consensus has turned into an opportunity for exploration and experimentation.

The exhibition showcases a range of mediums, from painting to sculpture/installation, representing the multifaceted nature of contemporary art.

At the core of Trilogue is the idea that we learn from our time and surrounding.

When we work together, we can go far and develop the world around us, said the organizers.

The exhibition invites viewers to engage in this process of collaboration and reflection, becoming the third person in the artist-viewer relationship.

In today's world, where transparency can often be detrimental to the creative process, Trilogue offers a space for open dialogue and exchange. Through their works, the artists challenge us to consider the role of communication and collaboration in building meaningful connections and creating impactful art.

Ahsan Memon is an art practitioner currently based in Lahore, he has consistently exhibited his works both nationally and internationally in a variety of formats and select exhibitions. He has also been the recipient of various prestigious awards.

Hamid Ali Hanbhi is a visual artist and his love for art started by painting billboards/ truck art. Hanbhi is a multidisciplinary artist has participated in numerous exhibitions.

Suleman Faisal is a visual artist and educator. Through his interdisciplinary art practice, he applies learned sculptural techniques to make experiential installations, create mammoth automatons, stage memorable performance art, and produce thought-provoking videos.

His work is a part of many notable art collections in Pakistan.

The show continues till March 30.