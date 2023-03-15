Trilogue group art show opens tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Khaas contemporary art gallery will open a group art show 'Trilogue' by Ahsan Memon, Hamid Ali Hanbhi and Suleman Faisal here on March 16.

The exhibition is a project of Studio RM.

Trilogue is an art exhibition that celebrates the present time and belonging through the lens of three talented makers. The show explores the significance of the third person in close relationships, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over monologue.

The artists involved in this Trialogue are dealing with themes of transparency, communication, and collaboration.

Through conversation or discussion, the makers involved in Trilogue were unable to reach an agreement. However, this inability to come to a consensus has turned into an opportunity for exploration and experimentation.

The exhibition showcases a range of mediums, from painting to sculpture/ installation, representing the multifaceted nature of contemporary art.

At the core of Trilogue is the idea that we learn from our time and surrounding.

When we work together, we can go far and develop the world around us, said the organizers.

The exhibition invites viewers to engage in this process of collaboration and reflection, becoming the third person in the artist-viewer relationship.

In today's world, where transparency can often be detrimental to the creative process, Trilogue offers a space for open dialogue and exchange. Through their works, the artists challenge us to consider the role of communication and collaboration in building meaningful connections and creating impactful art.

The show continues till March 30.