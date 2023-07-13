Open Menu

Trinity Rodman - Young World Cup Star With Dad's Taste For The Hunt

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Trinity Rodman has made her own name on the football pitch but she's taken something from her famous father's relentless approach that can be summed up in one word: "Hunting." It's part of what makes the 21-year-old forward, daughter of retired five-times NBA champion Dennis Rodman, one of the most rapidly rising stars of women's football.

Now she is poised for a World Cup breakout in New Zealand and Australia as the United States chase an unprecedented third straight title.

Rodman says it's her mother, Michelle Moyer, who shaped her values on and off the field.

But even though contact with her father is sporadic, she has spotted something that was in his game that informs hers, even though their sports are different.

"I watched my dad play a lot more than people really know," Rodman confided as the US team gathered in California before jetting out to New Zealand, where they arrived this week.

"My brother lived watching my dad's clips." Dennis Rodman, whose five titles included three with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in 1996, 1997 and 1998, was a seven-time NBA rebounding champion whose flamboyance off the court was matched by his intensity on it, especially against larger rivals such as Shaquille O'Neal.

"Obviously my dad is pretty good at rebounding and with rebounding, it's hunting in front of goal, it's hunting when you lose the ball and I think that's a huge part of my game is regains, tracking back and being the first person to get a foot ahead, a knee, a shin on something that pops up," Rodman said.

"Even if he wasn't the first guy under the basket or he was next to Shaq, who was way bigger, way taller, he was going to get the rebound.

"It was timing, it was anticipation, it was body movement, it was positioning, it was everything."

