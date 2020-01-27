UrduPoint.com
Tripoli Airport Hit By Rocket Fire As UN Slams Libya Arms Violations

Mon 27th January 2020

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Libyan capital's sole functioning airport came under renewed fire Sunday, as fighting broke out hours after the UN mission in the country condemned ongoing violations of an arms embargo.

The UN mission in Libya, UNSMIL, condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the rocket strikes on Tripoli's Mitiga airport, which has been hit by repeated attacks in recent months.

UNSMIL said in a statement Sunday evening that the strikes had wounded at least two civilians as well as damaged the tarmac and a number of buildings at the airport.

World leaders met in Berlin last weekend and committed to ending all foreign meddling in Libya and to upholding the 2011 UN Security Council weapons embargo as part of a broader plan to end the country's conflict.

They also agreed to a permanent ceasefire and steps to dismantle numerous militias and armed groups, while pushing a political process under the UN.

But fighting broke out on Sunday in the Abu Grein region, 130 kilometres (80 miles) west of Sirte, according to sources on both sides of the conflict.

